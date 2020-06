Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in quiet area of Lehigh Woods subdivision. Home features split floor plan, formal dining room, breakfast area, kitchen with updated appliances, large screened porch and reserved area in the back. Tile throughout except guest bedrooms. Master bath with large walking shower. Sprinkler system on a well. Available to move in after June 1st. Owner will consider a small dog with $250 non refundable pet fee.