4 Lindsay Dr Unit B

4 Lindsay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4 Lindsay Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Mantanza Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 2020 built 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Matanzas Woods! - Gorgeous and move in ready home in Matanza Woods or Palm Coast. From the moment you step on the gorgeous front porch of Side B and enter that door you will love this home. Each of its 3 bedrooms and 2 baths offers ample and abundant living space. High ceilings and enormous luxury kitchen will satisfy any chef and sports plentiful storage space. The roomy master suite offers a spacious walk in closet and master bath with a walk in shower. The two additional bedrooms are also roomy and offer plenty of closet space. Roomy screened porch area is accessed just off the kitchen and is excellent for relaxing or entertaining. This home also features an oversized 2 car garage with a laundry area. The garage features a 7’ garage door and epoxy coated floor. Enjoy easy cleanup with upgraded tile floors throughout the entirety of the home. Conveniently located close to everything Palm Coast offers, including schools, shopping, houses of worship, parks and much more. Easy access to major roadways and the I95 provides for a speedy commute to both Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. Apply today! LBTR # 13922

(RLNE5920129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B have any available units?
4 Lindsay Dr Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B have?
Some of 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4 Lindsay Dr Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B offers parking.
Does 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B have a pool?
No, 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Lindsay Dr Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
