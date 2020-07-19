4 Lindsay Dr Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 2020 built 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Matanzas Woods! - Gorgeous and move in ready home in Matanza Woods or Palm Coast. From the moment you step on the gorgeous front porch of Side B and enter that door you will love this home. Each of its 3 bedrooms and 2 baths offers ample and abundant living space. High ceilings and enormous luxury kitchen will satisfy any chef and sports plentiful storage space. The roomy master suite offers a spacious walk in closet and master bath with a walk in shower. The two additional bedrooms are also roomy and offer plenty of closet space. Roomy screened porch area is accessed just off the kitchen and is excellent for relaxing or entertaining. This home also features an oversized 2 car garage with a laundry area. The garage features a 7’ garage door and epoxy coated floor. Enjoy easy cleanup with upgraded tile floors throughout the entirety of the home. Conveniently located close to everything Palm Coast offers, including schools, shopping, houses of worship, parks and much more. Easy access to major roadways and the I95 provides for a speedy commute to both Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. Apply today! LBTR # 13922



