Palm Coast, FL
38 Rosepetal Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

38 Rosepetal Ln

38 Rosepetal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

38 Rosepetal Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Lehigh Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w Fully Fenced Yard - Gorgeous fully fenced 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home, situated on a corner lot in Palm Coast. This home features high ceilings with recesses, gorgeous double vanities in master bedroom as well as a roomy walk in closet. Tile throughout the home makes for easy cleanup. Inside laundry room is already equipped with a washer and dryer. The fully fenced back yard offers privacy and is great for relaxing. Excellent location places this home close to shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, houses of worship and everything Palm Coast offers. Easy access to major roadways and the I95 supports a speedy commute to Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. Owner is a licensed real estate professional. Apply today! LBTR # 13922

(RLNE5904889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Rosepetal Ln have any available units?
38 Rosepetal Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Rosepetal Ln have?
Some of 38 Rosepetal Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Rosepetal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
38 Rosepetal Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Rosepetal Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Rosepetal Ln is pet friendly.
Does 38 Rosepetal Ln offer parking?
Yes, 38 Rosepetal Ln offers parking.
Does 38 Rosepetal Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Rosepetal Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Rosepetal Ln have a pool?
No, 38 Rosepetal Ln does not have a pool.
Does 38 Rosepetal Ln have accessible units?
No, 38 Rosepetal Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Rosepetal Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Rosepetal Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
