38 Rosepetal Ln

Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w Fully Fenced Yard - Gorgeous fully fenced 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home, situated on a corner lot in Palm Coast. This home features high ceilings with recesses, gorgeous double vanities in master bedroom as well as a roomy walk in closet. Tile throughout the home makes for easy cleanup. Inside laundry room is already equipped with a washer and dryer. The fully fenced back yard offers privacy and is great for relaxing. Excellent location places this home close to shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, houses of worship and everything Palm Coast offers. Easy access to major roadways and the I95 supports a speedy commute to Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. Owner is a licensed real estate professional. Apply today! LBTR # 13922



(RLNE5904889)