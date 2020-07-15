37 Riviera Estates Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Spacious 4 Bed / 2 Bath home situated on a Freshwater Canal in Riviera Estates. A small Community of homes with Sidewalks, Underground Utilities on a Cul-de-Sac with Street Lights and more. Split floorplan comes with fireplace, great room, an extra living room or office and dining choices: coffee at the breakfast nook and watch the morning sun over the canal, sit at the eat-in counter (perfect for entertaining) or have a formal family dinner in the dining room, you decide. New carpet in all the bedrooms, hardwood or tile in the living areas. Fenced backyard still has plenty of room for the kids to play. street lamps and natural sunlight glistening off a beautiful wide freshwater canal that you can fish and navigate. Centrally located to all amenities of Flagler County, Towne Center shopping, Epic movie theatre and Flagler Beach. Schedule your viewing now as this one won't last long