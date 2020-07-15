All apartments in Palm Coast
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

37 Riviera Estates Ct

37 Riviera Estates Ct · No Longer Available
Location

37 Riviera Estates Ct, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Lehigh Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Spacious 4 Bed / 2 Bath home situated on a Freshwater Canal in Riviera Estates. A small Community of homes with Sidewalks, Underground Utilities on a Cul-de-Sac with Street Lights and more. Split floorplan comes with fireplace, great room, an extra living room or office and dining choices: coffee at the breakfast nook and watch the morning sun over the canal, sit at the eat-in counter (perfect for entertaining) or have a formal family dinner in the dining room, you decide. New carpet in all the bedrooms, hardwood or tile in the living areas. Fenced backyard still has plenty of room for the kids to play. street lamps and natural sunlight glistening off a beautiful wide freshwater canal that you can fish and navigate. Centrally located to all amenities of Flagler County, Towne Center shopping, Epic movie theatre and Flagler Beach. Schedule your viewing now as this one won't last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Riviera Estates Ct have any available units?
37 Riviera Estates Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Riviera Estates Ct have?
Some of 37 Riviera Estates Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Riviera Estates Ct currently offering any rent specials?
37 Riviera Estates Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Riviera Estates Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Riviera Estates Ct is pet friendly.
Does 37 Riviera Estates Ct offer parking?
No, 37 Riviera Estates Ct does not offer parking.
Does 37 Riviera Estates Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Riviera Estates Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Riviera Estates Ct have a pool?
No, 37 Riviera Estates Ct does not have a pool.
Does 37 Riviera Estates Ct have accessible units?
No, 37 Riviera Estates Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Riviera Estates Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Riviera Estates Ct has units with dishwashers.
