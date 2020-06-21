All apartments in Palm Coast
37 Peppercorn Ln
37 Peppercorn Ln

37 Peppercorn Lane · (386) 449-7797
Location

37 Peppercorn Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Grove - Belle Terre

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 37 Peppercorn Ln · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1574 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Roomy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Palm Coast FL - AVAILABLE from June 15 2020 - Come see this roomy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home centrally located in the heart of Palm Coast FL. This home features tile and laminate flooring throughout, making for easy cleanup. Functional kitchen offers ample cabinetry space.The master bedroom features a walk in closet and a large walk in shower. This home has been well kept and offers an open patio, great for entertaining or relaxing in the private back yard. An added bonus, the home features a utility shed for added storage. A further upgrade is the circular driveway accenting the front of the home. Excellent location situates this home close to entertainment, schools, shopping and everything Palm Coast offers. Easy access to the main roadways and the I95 provides for speedy commute to Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. Must have a credit score of 620 or better to apply! LBTR $ 13922

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Peppercorn Ln have any available units?
37 Peppercorn Ln has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Peppercorn Ln have?
Some of 37 Peppercorn Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Peppercorn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
37 Peppercorn Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Peppercorn Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Peppercorn Ln is pet friendly.
Does 37 Peppercorn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 37 Peppercorn Ln does offer parking.
Does 37 Peppercorn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Peppercorn Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Peppercorn Ln have a pool?
No, 37 Peppercorn Ln does not have a pool.
Does 37 Peppercorn Ln have accessible units?
No, 37 Peppercorn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Peppercorn Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Peppercorn Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
