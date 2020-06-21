37 Peppercorn Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Roomy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Palm Coast FL - AVAILABLE from June 15 2020 - Come see this roomy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home centrally located in the heart of Palm Coast FL. This home features tile and laminate flooring throughout, making for easy cleanup. Functional kitchen offers ample cabinetry space.The master bedroom features a walk in closet and a large walk in shower. This home has been well kept and offers an open patio, great for entertaining or relaxing in the private back yard. An added bonus, the home features a utility shed for added storage. A further upgrade is the circular driveway accenting the front of the home. Excellent location situates this home close to entertainment, schools, shopping and everything Palm Coast offers. Easy access to the main roadways and the I95 provides for speedy commute to Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. Must have a credit score of 620 or better to apply! LBTR $ 13922



(RLNE5845383)