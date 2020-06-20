35 Fairways Circle

Amenities

This fantastic 1st floor end unit condo located in the desirable Fairways community is now available for rent. This condo is in fantastic condition & offers you 1,150sf of living space including 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, dining room or office/den, breakfast nook, family/living room & a large Florida room. There is a stacked washer/dryer in the unit. Condo fees include water, trash & pest control. The Association amenities include the clubhouse with a kitchen, tennis courts, a game room & sauna. This community is perfectly located with easy access to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants & parks. Plus it's only 10 minute drive to the BEACH! You also have quick access to I95 so you can arrive in St Augustine or Daytona Beach in approximately 30 minutes or go visit Mickey & Minnie in Disney in a little over an hour!