All apartments in Palm Coast
Find more places like 35 Fairways Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
35 Fairways Circle
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:43 AM

35 Fairways Circle

35 Fairways Circle · (386) 864-5737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Coast
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

35 Fairways Circle, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
This fantastic 1st floor end unit condo located in the desirable Fairways community is now available for rent. This condo is in fantastic condition & offers you 1,150sf of living space including 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, dining room or office/den, breakfast nook, family/living room & a large Florida room. There is a stacked washer/dryer in the unit. Condo fees include water, trash & pest control. The Association amenities include the clubhouse with a kitchen, tennis courts, a game room & sauna. This community is perfectly located with easy access to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants & parks. Plus it's only 10 minute drive to the BEACH! You also have quick access to I95 so you can arrive in St Augustine or Daytona Beach in approximately 30 minutes or go visit Mickey & Minnie in Disney in a little over an hour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Fairways Circle have any available units?
35 Fairways Circle has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Fairways Circle have?
Some of 35 Fairways Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Fairways Circle currently offering any rent specials?
35 Fairways Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Fairways Circle pet-friendly?
No, 35 Fairways Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 35 Fairways Circle offer parking?
Yes, 35 Fairways Circle does offer parking.
Does 35 Fairways Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Fairways Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Fairways Circle have a pool?
Yes, 35 Fairways Circle has a pool.
Does 35 Fairways Circle have accessible units?
No, 35 Fairways Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Fairways Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Fairways Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 35 Fairways Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast Apartments with Balcony
Palm Coast Apartments with ParkingPalm Coast Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Coast Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FL
Leesburg, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLAsbury Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity