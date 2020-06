Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Wonderful family and pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office and 3 car garage and in ground pool home with completely fenced in back yard. Wonderfully furnished with all brand new furnishings and linens, this home is ready for your amazing Palm Coast vacation. Large living area opens up to a private covered patio overlooking screened pool and park like setting yard. Master suite with luxurious master bath with his and hers vanities and large walk in shower as well as garden tub. Split bedroom floor plan. Office / Den has an office desk and a pull out sofa for additional sleeping space. This home will accommodate up to 8 people comfortably. Located in a wonderful Pine Lakes neighborhood close to Pine Lakes Golf course , short distance to all the shopping and dining and about 10 minutes from both Hammock and Flagler Beach.