Last updated June 15 2020

304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204

304 Palm Coast Pkwy NE · (386) 225-4785
Location

304 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Downtown Palm Coast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly renovated in Shangri-La - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit in Shangri La. Community Pool. Fantastic balcony porch over looking green space. Condo has fresh paint, tile throughout, appliances, washer/dryer hook up. Community offers swimming pool, walking/jogging path.Old oaks and lots of green spaces abound on the property. Call today for your viewing appointment. $30.00 screening fee. $50 Lease prep fee. 1st month rent, Last month rent and Security deposit. We are finding a tenant only, Owner will manage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5524784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 have any available units?
304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 have?
Some of 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 currently offering any rent specials?
304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 pet-friendly?
No, 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 offer parking?
No, 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 does not offer parking.
Does 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 have a pool?
Yes, 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 has a pool.
Does 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 have accessible units?
No, 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Palm Coast Pkwy #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
