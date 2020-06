Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished Property Amenities parking pool garage

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath Canal Front Pool Home is ready to welcome you in to a Perfect Vacation Destination. Bring your family & friends, come for 1 week or months this 3 bedroom 2 bath home will comfortably sleep 6 people. Come to spend your vacation swimming in the large in-ground pool, fishing or paddle boarding in the salt water canal from your own backyard. Feel free to bring your boat or jet ski and you can easily put them on the water at Palm Coast Marina just minutes away from the house. Nicely furnished with large Living room with leather sectional and 60" LCD TV and DVD player . Great dining area for 6 in the formal dining room overlooking sparkling in-ground pool or in the kitchen nook. Large master suite with Queen size bed and master bath with large walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom with Queen size bed and 3rd bedroom with 2 twin beds. Swim year round in gorgeous in-ground pool overlooking the canal area. 2 car garage even comes with 2 bikes for your joy rides.