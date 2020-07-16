28 Panorama Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Lawn care included. Spacious and perfect to entertain friends and family. 2 car garage. Open patio and large backyard, a great place for the kids to play. Vaulted ceilings and tile flooring. Large living room. Eat-in kitchen features: stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry and counter space, pantry and breakfast nook. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Lovely master bathroom that has gorgeous granite counter top and all tile walk-in shower. Nearby: walking and biking paths, dining, shopping, convenience of I-95 and just minutes to the beach.