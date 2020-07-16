All apartments in Palm Coast
Last updated July 7 2020

28 Panorama Drive

28 Panorama Drive · (386) 237-7688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Panorama Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Grove - Belle Terre

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Lawn care included. Spacious and perfect to entertain friends and family. 2 car garage. Open patio and large backyard, a great place for the kids to play. Vaulted ceilings and tile flooring. Large living room. Eat-in kitchen features: stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry and counter space, pantry and breakfast nook. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Lovely master bathroom that has gorgeous granite counter top and all tile walk-in shower. Nearby: walking and biking paths, dining, shopping, convenience of I-95 and just minutes to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Panorama Drive have any available units?
28 Panorama Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Panorama Drive have?
Some of 28 Panorama Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Panorama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28 Panorama Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Panorama Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28 Panorama Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 28 Panorama Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28 Panorama Drive offers parking.
Does 28 Panorama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Panorama Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Panorama Drive have a pool?
No, 28 Panorama Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28 Panorama Drive have accessible units?
No, 28 Panorama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Panorama Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Panorama Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
