Palm Coast, FL
261 Wellington Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:47 PM

261 Wellington Drive

261 Wellington Drive · (386) 237-7688
Location

261 Wellington Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1934 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GORGEOUS BRICK HOME! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom located in the Pine Lakes area. NEW FLOORING/FRESHLY PAINTED! Over 1900 sq ft. of space. Vaulted ceilings and skylights throughout the home. Lovely spacious kitchen equipped with all white cabinetry, plenty of counter space and a breakfast nook. Large master bedroom has a beautiful trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks, walk-in shower and garden tub. Laundry room has utility sink and cabinetry. 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. All nicely sized bedrooms with closets. Large private backyard. Nearby features include Pine Lakes Golf Club, walking and biking paths, shopping, dining and minutes to the Atlantic. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Wellington Drive have any available units?
261 Wellington Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 Wellington Drive have?
Some of 261 Wellington Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Wellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
261 Wellington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Wellington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 261 Wellington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 261 Wellington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 261 Wellington Drive does offer parking.
Does 261 Wellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Wellington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Wellington Drive have a pool?
No, 261 Wellington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 261 Wellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 261 Wellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Wellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Wellington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
