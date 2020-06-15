261 Wellington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

GORGEOUS BRICK HOME! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom located in the Pine Lakes area. NEW FLOORING/FRESHLY PAINTED! Over 1900 sq ft. of space. Vaulted ceilings and skylights throughout the home. Lovely spacious kitchen equipped with all white cabinetry, plenty of counter space and a breakfast nook. Large master bedroom has a beautiful trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks, walk-in shower and garden tub. Laundry room has utility sink and cabinetry. 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. All nicely sized bedrooms with closets. Large private backyard. Nearby features include Pine Lakes Golf Club, walking and biking paths, shopping, dining and minutes to the Atlantic. Call today!