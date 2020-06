Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bedroom house in Cypress Knoll. Open kitchen . Formal dining room. Spacious living room. Split floor plan. Laminate flooring in bedrooms and tile in all other places. Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets. Huge bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and 2 vanities. House is freshly painted. New blinds everywhere. new kitchen appliances .Walking distance to Palm Coast Town Center with all shopping and movies. 7 minute drive to Flagler Beach. small pets can be considered for extra security deposit.