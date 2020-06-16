2 S Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Alluring Water Front, 2 Story Pool Home located on private street on cul-de-sac in the center of Palm Coast. Absolutely stunning newly renovated Pool home Water Front vacation in PARADISE! Bring your Boat, Jetski and Fishing gear! This unique and one of a kind modern home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths enough to entertain the entire family just with the water views alone. Home attributes a formal living room and dining room with scenic views to the dock and waterway. This house has it all! Large 4 Bedrooms with 2 Bedrooms downstairs + Kids Quarters + 2 Bedrooms upstairs with Loft game room. Bring your extended family & friends for a vacation of a lifetime.All rooms are equipped with TVs. Outside features a large sized, screen in patio for room to entertain and dine watching the sunrise or sunset. Fenced in- pool and hot tub overlook scenic water and boat house, and boat life dock are operational. Minutes from the beach!