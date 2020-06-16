All apartments in Palm Coast
Palm Coast, FL
2 S Creek Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

2 S Creek Court

2 Creek Ct · (386) 569-5383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Creek Ct, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Palm Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Alluring Water Front, 2 Story Pool Home located on private street on cul-de-sac in the center of Palm Coast. Absolutely stunning newly renovated Pool home Water Front vacation in PARADISE! Bring your Boat, Jetski and Fishing gear! This unique and one of a kind modern home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths enough to entertain the entire family just with the water views alone. Home attributes a formal living room and dining room with scenic views to the dock and waterway. This house has it all! Large 4 Bedrooms with 2 Bedrooms downstairs + Kids Quarters + 2 Bedrooms upstairs with Loft game room. Bring your extended family & friends for a vacation of a lifetime.All rooms are equipped with TVs. Outside features a large sized, screen in patio for room to entertain and dine watching the sunrise or sunset. Fenced in- pool and hot tub overlook scenic water and boat house, and boat life dock are operational. Minutes from the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 S Creek Court have any available units?
2 S Creek Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 S Creek Court have?
Some of 2 S Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 S Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 S Creek Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 S Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 S Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 2 S Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 2 S Creek Court does offer parking.
Does 2 S Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 S Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 S Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 2 S Creek Court has a pool.
Does 2 S Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2 S Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 S Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 S Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
