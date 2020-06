Amenities

Great 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor condo located in the Fairways community. There were recent renovations completed on the condo. Tenant to pay electric and cable. Amenities include: a screened Olympic sized heated pool, sauna and tennis courts. It is very close to shopping centers, I-95 exit, churches, walking distance to European Village, near Daytona Beach Campus and beaches.No pets or smoking. Screened lanai in rear, very private with a golf course view.