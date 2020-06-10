14 Ranshire Lane

Amenities

Beautiful, 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Lehigh Woods subdivision. Freshly painted and new flooring and vaulted ceilings. Spacious formal dining room. Cozy family room and den/office. Eat-in kitchen features: plenty of counter top and cabinetry. Large master bedroom. Master bath walk-in shower and garden tub. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Screened-in lanai. Backyard, the perfect place for the kids to play and to entertain friends and family. Nearby: Ralph Carter Park, walking and biking paths, shopping, dining, and just minutes to the beach. Call today to book a private showing!