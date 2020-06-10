All apartments in Palm Coast
Find more places like 14 Ranshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
14 Ranshire Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

14 Ranshire Lane

14 Ranshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Coast
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14 Ranshire Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Lehigh Woods

Amenities

garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Lehigh Woods subdivision. Freshly painted and new flooring and vaulted ceilings. Spacious formal dining room. Cozy family room and den/office. Eat-in kitchen features: plenty of counter top and cabinetry. Large master bedroom. Master bath walk-in shower and garden tub. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Screened-in lanai. Backyard, the perfect place for the kids to play and to entertain friends and family. Nearby: Ralph Carter Park, walking and biking paths, shopping, dining, and just minutes to the beach. Call today to book a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Ranshire Lane have any available units?
14 Ranshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
Is 14 Ranshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14 Ranshire Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Ranshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14 Ranshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 14 Ranshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14 Ranshire Lane does offer parking.
Does 14 Ranshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Ranshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Ranshire Lane have a pool?
No, 14 Ranshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14 Ranshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 14 Ranshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Ranshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Ranshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Ranshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Ranshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast Apartments with Balcony
Palm Coast Apartments with ParkingPalm Coast Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Coast Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FL
Leesburg, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLAsbury Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach