All apartments in Palm Coast
Find more places like 128 Brushwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
128 Brushwood Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

128 Brushwood Ln

128 Brushwood Lane · (386) 449-7797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Coast
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

128 Brushwood Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Indian Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 128 Brushwood Ln · Avail. now

$1,535

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1771 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home with a Fully Fenced Yard! - Spacious and well kept, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. The home features tile in main areas, wood flooring in the living room, and carpet in the bedrooms. The open kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, glass top stove offers plentiful cabinetry space. With its split bedroom floor plan the home allows for privacy and ample living space. The main bedroom features a walk in closet. This home also features a 2 car garage with an automatic garage opener, the spacious fully fenced back yard and large screened patio. Located in Indian Trails this home offers easy access to shopping, entertainment, beaches, parks, and major highways to Daytona and Jacksonville. Must have a credit score of 620 or better to apply! LBTR#13922

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3569529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Brushwood Ln have any available units?
128 Brushwood Ln has a unit available for $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Brushwood Ln have?
Some of 128 Brushwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Brushwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
128 Brushwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Brushwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Brushwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 128 Brushwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 128 Brushwood Ln offers parking.
Does 128 Brushwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Brushwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Brushwood Ln have a pool?
No, 128 Brushwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 128 Brushwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 128 Brushwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Brushwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Brushwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 128 Brushwood Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast 3 Bedrooms
Palm Coast Apartments with BalconiesPalm Coast Apartments with Gyms
Palm Coast Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Leesburg, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLHolly Hill, FLAsbury Lake, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity