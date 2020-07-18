128 Brushwood Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home with a Fully Fenced Yard! - Spacious and well kept, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. The home features tile in main areas, wood flooring in the living room, and carpet in the bedrooms. The open kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, glass top stove offers plentiful cabinetry space. With its split bedroom floor plan the home allows for privacy and ample living space. The main bedroom features a walk in closet. This home also features a 2 car garage with an automatic garage opener, the spacious fully fenced back yard and large screened patio. Located in Indian Trails this home offers easy access to shopping, entertainment, beaches, parks, and major highways to Daytona and Jacksonville. Must have a credit score of 620 or better to apply! LBTR#13922



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3569529)