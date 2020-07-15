All apartments in Palm Coast
Palm Coast, FL
12 Blackberry Place
12 Blackberry Place

Location

12 Blackberry Place, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Woodlands

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
internet access
furnished
Pool Home, Furnished, short/long term available - Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath Pool Home! New furniture! New Laminate floor throughout. Book this furnished home while you build or just for a get-a-way! A short 10 minute scenic drive to the beach on Colbert Lane and over the Hammock Dunes Bridge. Amenities include internet, cable, lawn and pool care. Weekly and Monthly dates are available. Sales tax and cleaning fees are an additional charge. Sorry no smoking or pets. Call for additional details

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4499649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

