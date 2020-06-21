10 Rainbush Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a comfortable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath residential home in the Lehigh Woods subdivision of Palm Coast. It's close to US 1, I-95, and some of the hottest retail properties in Flagler County, including Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and our beautiful Florida beaches!



Tile and Luxurious Wood-Look Tile can be found throughout this spacious single story unit with a split floor plan.



There's a Formal Living Room and Dining Room, a Great Room, a Kitchen with New Appliances, and additional architectural features, such as Vaulted Ceiling, Arched Doorways and a Plant Shelf.



The Open Patio provides quiet views of the sun-drenched large backyard.



Monthly Rent: $1450*

Security Deposit: $1400



*If you pay on or before the due date, you'll save $25!

Rent will be $1425!

SAVE MONEY by PAYING ON TIME!



Available June 12, 2020 for the qualified tenant.



Requirements:

* Current Employment OR Verifiable Income

* If you've had an Eviction, please do NOT call!



Other Requirements:

* Credit check, Background check, Income/Employment Verification

* Application Fee: $45/adult



Not-so-good Credit is Okay!



For additional details, call Better Buy Realty at 386-753-4883.

Ask for Kathleen or Terry!

You may also email your contact information to us, and we'll get back to you after 10:00 AM Monday through Friday.



ATTN: Additional improvements are being made, so please check back to see more pictures of this lovely home!



Better Buy Realty

160 Cypress Point Parkway

Suite A-101

Palm Coast, FL 32164

386-753-4883

This is a comfortable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath residential home in the Lehigh Woods subdivision of Palm Coast. It's close to US 1, I-95, and some of the hottest retail properties in Flagler County, including Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and our beautiful Florida beaches!



Tile and Luxurious Wood-Look Tile can be found throughout this spacious single story unit with a split floor plan.



There's a Formal Living Room and Dining Room, a Great Room, a Kitchen with New Appliances, and additional architectural features, such as Vaulted Ceiling, Arched Doorways and a Plant Shelf.



The Open Patio provides quiet views of the sun-drenched large backyard.



Monthly Rent: $1475*

Security Deposit: $1400



*If you pay on or before the due date, you'll save $25!

Rent will be $1450!

SAVE MONEY by PAYING ON TIME!



Available June 12, 2020 for the qualified tenant.



Requirements:

* Current Employment OR Verifiable Income

* If you've had an Eviction, please do NOT call!



Other Requirements:

* Credit check, Background check, Income/Employment Verification

* Application Fee: $45/adult



Not-so-good Credit is Okay!



For additional details, call Better Buy Realty at 386-753-4883.

Ask for Kathleen or Terry!

You may also email your contact information to us, and we'll get back to you after 10:00 AM Monday through Friday.



ATTN: Additional improvements are being made, so please check back to see more pictures of this lovely home!



Better Buy Realty

160 Cypress Point Parkway

Suite A-101

Palm Coast, FL 32164

386-753-4883