10 Rainbush Place

Amenities
This is a comfortable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath residential home in the Lehigh Woods subdivision of Palm Coast. It's close to US 1, I-95, and some of the hottest retail properties in Flagler County, including Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and our beautiful Florida beaches!
Tile and Luxurious Wood-Look Tile can be found throughout this spacious single story unit with a split floor plan.
There's a Formal Living Room and Dining Room, a Great Room, a Kitchen with New Appliances, and additional architectural features, such as Vaulted Ceiling, Arched Doorways and a Plant Shelf.
The Open Patio provides quiet views of the sun-drenched large backyard.
Monthly Rent: $1450*
Security Deposit: $1400
*If you pay on or before the due date, you'll save $25!
Rent will be $1425!
SAVE MONEY by PAYING ON TIME!
Available June 12, 2020 for the qualified tenant.
Requirements:
* Current Employment OR Verifiable Income
* If you've had an Eviction, please do NOT call!
Other Requirements:
* Credit check, Background check, Income/Employment Verification
* Application Fee: $45/adult
Not-so-good Credit is Okay!
For additional details, call Better Buy Realty at 386-753-4883.
Ask for Kathleen or Terry!
You may also email your contact information to us, and we'll get back to you after 10:00 AM Monday through Friday.
ATTN: Additional improvements are being made, so please check back to see more pictures of this lovely home!
Better Buy Realty
160 Cypress Point Parkway
Suite A-101
Palm Coast, FL 32164
386-753-4883
