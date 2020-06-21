All apartments in Palm Coast
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

10 Rainbush Place

10 Rainbush Place · (386) 753-4883
Location

10 Rainbush Place, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Lehigh Woods

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a comfortable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath residential home in the Lehigh Woods subdivision of Palm Coast. It's close to US 1, I-95, and some of the hottest retail properties in Flagler County, including Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and our beautiful Florida beaches!

Tile and Luxurious Wood-Look Tile can be found throughout this spacious single story unit with a split floor plan.

There's a Formal Living Room and Dining Room, a Great Room, a Kitchen with New Appliances, and additional architectural features, such as Vaulted Ceiling, Arched Doorways and a Plant Shelf.

The Open Patio provides quiet views of the sun-drenched large backyard.

Monthly Rent: $1450*
Security Deposit: $1400

*If you pay on or before the due date, you'll save $25!
Rent will be $1425!
SAVE MONEY by PAYING ON TIME!

Available June 12, 2020 for the qualified tenant.

Requirements:
* Current Employment OR Verifiable Income
* If you've had an Eviction, please do NOT call!

Other Requirements:
* Credit check, Background check, Income/Employment Verification
* Application Fee: $45/adult

Not-so-good Credit is Okay!

For additional details, call Better Buy Realty at 386-753-4883.
Ask for Kathleen or Terry!
You may also email your contact information to us, and we'll get back to you after 10:00 AM Monday through Friday.

ATTN: Additional improvements are being made, so please check back to see more pictures of this lovely home!

Better Buy Realty
160 Cypress Point Parkway
Suite A-101
Palm Coast, FL 32164
386-753-4883
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

