1 Augusta Trail Available 07/01/20 Grand Haven - Beautiful home located in the Fairways Edge neighborhood of Grand Haven, 4 bedrooms, 3 full Contemporary style bathrooms. Layout designed with an in-law suite or guest quarters with separate entrance. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, Tile and laminate through out the home, armoires/built in shelving in secondary bedrooms. Inside laundry room, large screened patio. Lawn care included. Grand Haven amenities include Clubhouse, Club Facilities, Club Pool, Community Garbage, Dock/Pier, Exercise Room, Golf Course, Security Guard, Spa/Sauna, Walking/Jogging Path. No smoking. NO PETS!



(RLNE4176831)