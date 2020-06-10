All apartments in Palm Coast
1 Augusta Trail
1 Augusta Trail

1 Augusta Trail · (386) 225-4785
Location

1 Augusta Trail, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Augusta Trail · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2293 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
sauna
1 Augusta Trail Available 07/01/20 Grand Haven - Beautiful home located in the Fairways Edge neighborhood of Grand Haven, 4 bedrooms, 3 full Contemporary style bathrooms. Layout designed with an in-law suite or guest quarters with separate entrance. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, Tile and laminate through out the home, armoires/built in shelving in secondary bedrooms. Inside laundry room, large screened patio. Lawn care included. Grand Haven amenities include Clubhouse, Club Facilities, Club Pool, Community Garbage, Dock/Pier, Exercise Room, Golf Course, Security Guard, Spa/Sauna, Walking/Jogging Path. No smoking. NO PETS!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4176831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Augusta Trail have any available units?
1 Augusta Trail has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Augusta Trail have?
Some of 1 Augusta Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Augusta Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1 Augusta Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Augusta Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1 Augusta Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 1 Augusta Trail offer parking?
No, 1 Augusta Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1 Augusta Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Augusta Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Augusta Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1 Augusta Trail has a pool.
Does 1 Augusta Trail have accessible units?
No, 1 Augusta Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Augusta Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Augusta Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
