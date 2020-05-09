All apartments in Palm City
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:00 PM

2105 SW Mapp Road

2105 Southwest Mapp Road · (772) 530-5809
Location

2105 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City, FL 34990

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00). Fully Furnished with newer kitchen and beautiful island breakfast bar, formal dining room, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, Master bath has been remodeled with large soaking tub. 2nd bath has stand up shower. Free form pool, fenced yard, protected dock and beautiful views of the St Lucie River. No restrictions - pets, small boats and RV's welcome. Come watch the manatees feed and the dolphins play right in your backyard!! . Easy access to US1 and I-95, Fla Turnpike, beaches, shopping, golf, boating and quaint downtown Stuart. Beautiful park just steps away. Lawn and Pool maintenance included. First, Last and security required to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 SW Mapp Road have any available units?
2105 SW Mapp Road has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2105 SW Mapp Road have?
Some of 2105 SW Mapp Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 SW Mapp Road currently offering any rent specials?
2105 SW Mapp Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 SW Mapp Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 SW Mapp Road is pet friendly.
Does 2105 SW Mapp Road offer parking?
Yes, 2105 SW Mapp Road does offer parking.
Does 2105 SW Mapp Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 SW Mapp Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 SW Mapp Road have a pool?
Yes, 2105 SW Mapp Road has a pool.
Does 2105 SW Mapp Road have accessible units?
No, 2105 SW Mapp Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 SW Mapp Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 SW Mapp Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 SW Mapp Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 SW Mapp Road does not have units with air conditioning.
