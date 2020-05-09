2105 SW Mapp Road

Amenities

Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00). Fully Furnished with newer kitchen and beautiful island breakfast bar, formal dining room, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, Master bath has been remodeled with large soaking tub. 2nd bath has stand up shower. Free form pool, fenced yard, protected dock and beautiful views of the St Lucie River. No restrictions - pets, small boats and RV's welcome. Come watch the manatees feed and the dolphins play right in your backyard!! . Easy access to US1 and I-95, Fla Turnpike, beaches, shopping, golf, boating and quaint downtown Stuart. Beautiful park just steps away. Lawn and Pool maintenance included. First, Last and security required to move-in.