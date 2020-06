Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This little gem is just south of the par 3 golf course in Palm Beach. It has a great pool overlooking the water and a beautiful dock with available slips for the residence. The views from the balcony are the intracostal waterway and wonderful landscaping around the central core of the building. Located three miles south of Mar-a-Lago this building has been beautifully updated.