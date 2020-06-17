All apartments in Palm Beach
202 Sanford Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

202 Sanford Avenue

202 Sanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

202 Sanford Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
The ultimate annual rental for the most particular tenant. Everything in this charming Bermuda style home is new from the roof down from the recently completed total renovation. Hardwood floors, impact windows, high ceilings and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

