The ultimate annual rental for the most particular tenant. Everything in this charming Bermuda style home is new from the roof down from the recently completed total renovation. Hardwood floors, impact windows, high ceilings and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Some of 202 Sanford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
