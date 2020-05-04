All apartments in Palm Beach Shores
314 Inlet Way

314 Inlet Way · (561) 389-8831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

314 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL 33404
Palm Beach Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1702 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway. Open floor plan with maple wood flooring, 15 foot cathedral ceilings, remodeled kitchen and baths, all impact windows and doors, 1 assigned garage space plus guest parking, walk-in closet in master BR. Heated pool with a BBQ, underground gated parking area. This is a secure, private condo in a quiet part of town. Walk to the Beach and Sailfish Marina in just minutes. Renter is responsible for internet or cable services, and all electric charges. NO Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Inlet Way have any available units?
314 Inlet Way has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Inlet Way have?
Some of 314 Inlet Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Inlet Way currently offering any rent specials?
314 Inlet Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Inlet Way pet-friendly?
No, 314 Inlet Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Shores.
Does 314 Inlet Way offer parking?
Yes, 314 Inlet Way does offer parking.
Does 314 Inlet Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Inlet Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Inlet Way have a pool?
Yes, 314 Inlet Way has a pool.
Does 314 Inlet Way have accessible units?
No, 314 Inlet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Inlet Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Inlet Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Inlet Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Inlet Way does not have units with air conditioning.
