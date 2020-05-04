314 Inlet Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access

Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway. Open floor plan with maple wood flooring, 15 foot cathedral ceilings, remodeled kitchen and baths, all impact windows and doors, 1 assigned garage space plus guest parking, walk-in closet in master BR. Heated pool with a BBQ, underground gated parking area. This is a secure, private condo in a quiet part of town. Walk to the Beach and Sailfish Marina in just minutes. Renter is responsible for internet or cable services, and all electric charges. NO Smoking