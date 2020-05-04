314 Inlet Way

Amenities
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway. Open floor plan with maple wood flooring, 15 foot cathedral ceilings, remodeled kitchen and baths, all impact windows and doors, 1 assigned garage space plus guest parking, walk-in closet in master BR. Heated pool with a BBQ, underground gated parking area. This is a secure, private condo in a quiet part of town. Walk to the Beach and Sailfish Marina in just minutes. Renter is responsible for internet or cable services, and all electric charges. NO Smoking