This Unit has one of the best views in Kings Point. Beautiful updated 2/2 with Water & Golf course views. Open kitchen, tile throughout, and updated bathrooms. Hurricane windows throughout porch with laundry closet. You can enjoy a morning cup of coffee while overlooking a great view of the golf course. This unit is partially furnished. Great amenities in Kings Point: Pickball, 2 on site Restaurants, 2 Golf Courses, In/Door Pools.