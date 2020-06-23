8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

: Like new for you! Spacious 3BR, 2.5 BA home in beautiful Tuscany at Delray Beach. Built by renowned GL Homes in 2016, w/ modern, tasteful appointments thru-out. Open concept living areas, ceramic tile floors, & lots of natural light, from abundant windows overlooking lushly landscaped backyard. Dream kitchen, w/ white cabinets, granite counters/snack bar, stainless appliances & pantry. Top-quality custom blinds & light fixtures. Powder room & large laundry room on first level. All bedrooms are upstairs & generously sized. Plush master suite features dreamy bath & his/hers closets that have been outfitted w/ shelving units. Impact glass all openings. Tuscany offers endless community amenities for the whole family to enjoy, including state of the art gym, gorgeous pool, tennis & more.