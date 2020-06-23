All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:40 AM

8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail

8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail · (561) 704-2437
Location

8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail, Palm Beach County, FL 33446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1972 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
: Like new for you! Spacious 3BR, 2.5 BA home in beautiful Tuscany at Delray Beach. Built by renowned GL Homes in 2016, w/ modern, tasteful appointments thru-out. Open concept living areas, ceramic tile floors, & lots of natural light, from abundant windows overlooking lushly landscaped backyard. Dream kitchen, w/ white cabinets, granite counters/snack bar, stainless appliances & pantry. Top-quality custom blinds & light fixtures. Powder room & large laundry room on first level. All bedrooms are upstairs & generously sized. Plush master suite features dreamy bath & his/hers closets that have been outfitted w/ shelving units. Impact glass all openings. Tuscany offers endless community amenities for the whole family to enjoy, including state of the art gym, gorgeous pool, tennis & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail have any available units?
8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail have?
Some of 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail offers parking.
Does 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail has a pool.
Does 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail have accessible units?
No, 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8092 Snowflake Obsidian Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
