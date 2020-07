Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court

Beautiful Delray Beach 2/2 Freshly painted, immaculately kept. Rented fully furnished, Just move in! New impact windows and screened in patio with roll down shutters. Access of Huntington Lakes, Clubhouse, including outdoor and indoor pool, fitness center, tennis and cardroom. Walking distance to Publix shopping,many shops, movie theatre. Live in the most convenient area in Delray and Atlantic Avenue!!