Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking hot tub

Freshly painted 2/2 Condo in the quanite community of La paz, located in the Boca Pointe Country Club where membership is optional and 24/7 manned gated security. Oversized master bedroom, with spacious bathroom includes spa tub, abundance of closet space with 2 walk-in closets. Kitchen and Living located off the screened patio that leads outside to the tranquility of the pond surrounded by lush landscaping. Covered Parking and plenty of guest parking, Community Pool and Club House.