7380 S Oriole Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Spacious Lake View 2 Bedroom Plus Den/3rd Bedroom Condo. Tiled Throughout With Oversize Neutral Ceramic & Carpet In The Bedrooms. Updated Kitchen & Baths! Utility Room With Washer & Dryer In Condo. Huge Screened Patio Overlooking Lake. Pristine Gated Community For Older Persons 55+ Per Condo With Its Own Pool & Clubhouse PLUS You Can Enjoy All The Resort Style Amenities Offered At Huntington Lakes. Indoor & Outdoor Pools, Tennis, Sauna, Hot Tub, & All Activities Such As Cards, Movies, Shows & More!!