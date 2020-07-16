All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 7380 S Oriole Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
7380 S Oriole Boulevard
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

7380 S Oriole Boulevard

7380 South Oriole Boulevard · (561) 271-6667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7380 South Oriole Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33446
Villages of Oriole

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1599 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Spacious Lake View 2 Bedroom Plus Den/3rd Bedroom Condo. Tiled Throughout With Oversize Neutral Ceramic & Carpet In The Bedrooms. Updated Kitchen & Baths! Utility Room With Washer & Dryer In Condo. Huge Screened Patio Overlooking Lake. Pristine Gated Community For Older Persons 55+ Per Condo With Its Own Pool & Clubhouse PLUS You Can Enjoy All The Resort Style Amenities Offered At Huntington Lakes. Indoor & Outdoor Pools, Tennis, Sauna, Hot Tub, & All Activities Such As Cards, Movies, Shows & More!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7380 S Oriole Boulevard have any available units?
7380 S Oriole Boulevard has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7380 S Oriole Boulevard have?
Some of 7380 S Oriole Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7380 S Oriole Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7380 S Oriole Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7380 S Oriole Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7380 S Oriole Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 7380 S Oriole Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7380 S Oriole Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7380 S Oriole Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7380 S Oriole Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7380 S Oriole Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7380 S Oriole Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7380 S Oriole Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7380 S Oriole Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7380 S Oriole Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7380 S Oriole Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 7380 S Oriole Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7380 S Oriole Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7380 S Oriole Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
The Enclave At Delray Beach
14768 Enclave Lakes Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity