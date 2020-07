6483 Via Benita

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Recently renovated - lake front home. - Large, beautiful home in gated community. 4 Bedrooms could easily be 6 bedrooms. New porcelain tile downstairs & new hardwood wood floors upstairs. Redesigned master bath creates the perfect retreat. Amazing views from master bedroom. Downstairs pool area overlooks lake plus a screen lanai is ideal for outdoor dining. - Major upgrades include * 2 newer AC units, newer washer & dryer, new pool pump, new hot water heater, new garage door opener. Boca Pointe is a centrally located gated country club - and the membership is optional. HOA fee includes yard maintenance.