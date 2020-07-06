5958 Ithaca Circle West

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom with converted garage to 4th bedroom also has a den/off. With converted garage included in sq/ft it boasts over 1,600 sq/ft/ Mature landscaping, tile flooring throughout, crown molding, updated kitchen, baths and stainless steel appliances. Gas range and and gas hot water heater, Don't worry about cold water! Don't walk, run to see this home today!

This 3 bedroom with converted garage to 4th bedroom also has a den/off. With converted garage included in sq/ft it boasts over 1,600 sq/ft/ Mature landscaping, tile flooring throughout, crown molding, updated kitchen, baths and stainless steel appliances. Gas range and and gas hot water heater, Don't worry about cold water! Don't walk, run to see this home today!