5958 Ithaca Circle West
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

5958 Ithaca Circle West

Location

5958 Ithaca Circle West, Palm Beach County, FL 33463

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1671 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom with converted garage to 4th bedroom also has a den/off. With converted garage included in sq/ft it boasts over 1,600 sq/ft/ Mature landscaping, tile flooring throughout, crown molding, updated kitchen, baths and stainless steel appliances. Gas range and and gas hot water heater, Don't worry about cold water! Don't walk, run to see this home today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5958 Ithaca Circle West have any available units?
5958 Ithaca Circle West has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5958 Ithaca Circle West have?
Some of 5958 Ithaca Circle West's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5958 Ithaca Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
5958 Ithaca Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5958 Ithaca Circle West pet-friendly?
No, 5958 Ithaca Circle West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5958 Ithaca Circle West offer parking?
Yes, 5958 Ithaca Circle West offers parking.
Does 5958 Ithaca Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5958 Ithaca Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5958 Ithaca Circle West have a pool?
No, 5958 Ithaca Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 5958 Ithaca Circle West have accessible units?
No, 5958 Ithaca Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 5958 Ithaca Circle West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5958 Ithaca Circle West has units with dishwashers.
Does 5958 Ithaca Circle West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5958 Ithaca Circle West has units with air conditioning.
