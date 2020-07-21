5217 Stonybrook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Incredible Golf Course & Lake Tranquil Views! Beautiful Totally Remodeled Villa is located in Highly Desireable Indian Springs Country Club Area! (No Membership Required) This Manned Gated 55+ community offers Peaceful & Serene views, a Tropical Garden Fenced Courtyard with 2 patios, 2 car garage!! ''Imagine Drinking your Coffes & Enjoying these Views!'' Eat-in Kitchen has New Cabinetry, Granite Counters, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Open Bright & Spacious Living & Dining Rooms, and the secondary Bathrooms have also been Remodeled & Updated! No Carpet here, the floors have Tile & Laminate. Home is Located toward end of a quiet Cul-de-Sac street. Convenient to All Shopping, Restraunts, Beaches, I95 & Airports!