Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:54 AM

5217 Stonybrook Drive

5217 Stonybrook Drive · (561) 715-4091
Location

5217 Stonybrook Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33437
Indian Spring

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Incredible Golf Course & Lake Tranquil Views! Beautiful Totally Remodeled Villa is located in Highly Desireable Indian Springs Country Club Area! (No Membership Required) This Manned Gated 55+ community offers Peaceful & Serene views, a Tropical Garden Fenced Courtyard with 2 patios, 2 car garage!! ''Imagine Drinking your Coffes & Enjoying these Views!'' Eat-in Kitchen has New Cabinetry, Granite Counters, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Open Bright & Spacious Living & Dining Rooms, and the secondary Bathrooms have also been Remodeled & Updated! No Carpet here, the floors have Tile & Laminate. Home is Located toward end of a quiet Cul-de-Sac street. Convenient to All Shopping, Restraunts, Beaches, I95 & Airports!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Stonybrook Drive have any available units?
5217 Stonybrook Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5217 Stonybrook Drive have?
Some of 5217 Stonybrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Stonybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Stonybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Stonybrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Stonybrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5217 Stonybrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Stonybrook Drive offers parking.
Does 5217 Stonybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5217 Stonybrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Stonybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 5217 Stonybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Stonybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5217 Stonybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Stonybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5217 Stonybrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 Stonybrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 Stonybrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
