All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 4822 Esedra Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
4822 Esedra Court
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

4822 Esedra Court

4822 Esedra Court · (561) 371-8448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4822 Esedra Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33467

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Check out this very well maintained 2/2 condo w. screened balcony & panoramic views of the lake. Unit is ready for your move. It is as clean as a whistle. Enjoy washer/dryer, sit down kitchen, pantry, walk in closet & hurricane reinforced windows along the back. Large light tiles draw you in to a warm and inviting living area. Tropical community pool just across the street. Experience the peace and ambiance of manned guard gates and 24 hour security patrols al located on lush, tropical grounds. You are minutes away from the Fla. Turnpike, I95, great shopping, restaurants, entertainment, hospitals, airports and the Florida beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 Esedra Court have any available units?
4822 Esedra Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4822 Esedra Court have?
Some of 4822 Esedra Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 Esedra Court currently offering any rent specials?
4822 Esedra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 Esedra Court pet-friendly?
No, 4822 Esedra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 4822 Esedra Court offer parking?
No, 4822 Esedra Court does not offer parking.
Does 4822 Esedra Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4822 Esedra Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 Esedra Court have a pool?
Yes, 4822 Esedra Court has a pool.
Does 4822 Esedra Court have accessible units?
No, 4822 Esedra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 Esedra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4822 Esedra Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4822 Esedra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4822 Esedra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4822 Esedra Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N
Lake Worth, FL 33461
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Somerset Place
5614 Wellesley Park Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity