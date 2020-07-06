4822 Esedra Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Check out this very well maintained 2/2 condo w. screened balcony & panoramic views of the lake. Unit is ready for your move. It is as clean as a whistle. Enjoy washer/dryer, sit down kitchen, pantry, walk in closet & hurricane reinforced windows along the back. Large light tiles draw you in to a warm and inviting living area. Tropical community pool just across the street. Experience the peace and ambiance of manned guard gates and 24 hour security patrols al located on lush, tropical grounds. You are minutes away from the Fla. Turnpike, I95, great shopping, restaurants, entertainment, hospitals, airports and the Florida beach.