All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 4786 Arthur Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
4786 Arthur Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

4786 Arthur Street

4786 Arthur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4786 Arthur Street, Palm Beach County, FL 33418

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Home features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central HVAC and programmable thermostat, garage and a spacious yard, and it's pet friendly. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4786 Arthur Street have any available units?
4786 Arthur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 4786 Arthur Street have?
Some of 4786 Arthur Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4786 Arthur Street currently offering any rent specials?
4786 Arthur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4786 Arthur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4786 Arthur Street is pet friendly.
Does 4786 Arthur Street offer parking?
Yes, 4786 Arthur Street offers parking.
Does 4786 Arthur Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4786 Arthur Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4786 Arthur Street have a pool?
No, 4786 Arthur Street does not have a pool.
Does 4786 Arthur Street have accessible units?
No, 4786 Arthur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4786 Arthur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4786 Arthur Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4786 Arthur Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4786 Arthur Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Murano at Delray Beach
15005 Michelangelo Boulevard
Palm Beach County, FL 33446
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College