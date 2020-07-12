23200 Camino Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym pool internet access sauna

Remodeled 3/2 corner unit with great views of South and East for the best sunrise/sunsets. Split plan, wrap around balcony with accordion Hurricane shutters, in a most unique courtyard building with secure gates front and back. Gym with sauna, heated pool, community space with kitchen, lounge area, TV, ping pong, library (separate for privacy), and his and hers baths. Pets are restricted to emotional support. Must wait three years to rent. Tenant pays electric and and internet. (Hot water is included.)1clean background check2FICO score of >7003Less than three cars