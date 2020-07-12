All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

23200 Camino Del Mar

23200 Camino Del Mar · (561) 866-8097
Location

23200 Camino Del Mar, Palm Beach County, FL 33433

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1702 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
internet access
sauna
Remodeled 3/2 corner unit with great views of South and East for the best sunrise/sunsets. Split plan, wrap around balcony with accordion Hurricane shutters, in a most unique courtyard building with secure gates front and back. Gym with sauna, heated pool, community space with kitchen, lounge area, TV, ping pong, library (separate for privacy), and his and hers baths. Pets are restricted to emotional support. Must wait three years to rent. Tenant pays electric and and internet. (Hot water is included.)1clean background check2FICO score of >7003Less than three cars

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23200 Camino Del Mar have any available units?
23200 Camino Del Mar has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23200 Camino Del Mar have?
Some of 23200 Camino Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23200 Camino Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
23200 Camino Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23200 Camino Del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 23200 Camino Del Mar is pet friendly.
Does 23200 Camino Del Mar offer parking?
No, 23200 Camino Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 23200 Camino Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23200 Camino Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23200 Camino Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 23200 Camino Del Mar has a pool.
Does 23200 Camino Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 23200 Camino Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 23200 Camino Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23200 Camino Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 23200 Camino Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 23200 Camino Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
