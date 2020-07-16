All apartments in Palm Beach County
12 Briny Breezes Blvd
12 Briny Breezes Blvd

12 Briney Breezes Boulevard · (954) 260-6510
Location

12 Briney Breezes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33435

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
This beautiful beach house is available fully furnished as a turn key rental.The home is completely renovated from top to bottom.Impact windows, central AC, tile floors, granite countertops, high end memory foam king in main room, queen in guest, pull out queen sofa in living room.Plenty of outdoor space and private hot tub.The Beach House is nestled between Delray Beach and Ocean Ridge in a unique old Florida style beach front neighborhood.The actual house is approx 300' to the sand,you can see the beach from the driveway. With a small grocery store and surf shop next door. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Briny Breezes Blvd have any available units?
12 Briny Breezes Blvd has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Briny Breezes Blvd have?
Some of 12 Briny Breezes Blvd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Briny Breezes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12 Briny Breezes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Briny Breezes Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Briny Breezes Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12 Briny Breezes Blvd offer parking?
No, 12 Briny Breezes Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 12 Briny Breezes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Briny Breezes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Briny Breezes Blvd have a pool?
No, 12 Briny Breezes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12 Briny Breezes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12 Briny Breezes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Briny Breezes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Briny Breezes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Briny Breezes Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Briny Breezes Blvd has units with air conditioning.
