12 Briny Breezes Blvd

This beautiful beach house is available fully furnished as a turn key rental.The home is completely renovated from top to bottom.Impact windows, central AC, tile floors, granite countertops, high end memory foam king in main room, queen in guest, pull out queen sofa in living room.Plenty of outdoor space and private hot tub.The Beach House is nestled between Delray Beach and Ocean Ridge in a unique old Florida style beach front neighborhood.The actual house is approx 300' to the sand,you can see the beach from the driveway. With a small grocery store and surf shop next door. Pet friendly.