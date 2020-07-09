All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 11293 Misty Ridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
11293 Misty Ridge Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

11293 Misty Ridge Way

11293 Misty Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11293 Misty Ridge Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33473
Canyon Isles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Call or text Daniel for a showing: 561--777--6557

Stunning 6 Bedroom Pool Home on Water loaded with upgrades. This home has gorgeous mud set tile on the diagonal in all living areas. The kitchen includes Granite counters with full Tile Backsplash, 42'' Wood Cabinets with Fluted Columsn & dentil Crown Molding as well as S.S. Appliances including a GE Profile Double Oven. The Family room features a Custom Built Table with Cabinets. Out back is a Massive Covered Patio with Retractable Awning.

(RLNE5697095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11293 Misty Ridge Way have any available units?
11293 Misty Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 11293 Misty Ridge Way have?
Some of 11293 Misty Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11293 Misty Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
11293 Misty Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11293 Misty Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 11293 Misty Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 11293 Misty Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 11293 Misty Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 11293 Misty Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11293 Misty Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11293 Misty Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 11293 Misty Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 11293 Misty Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 11293 Misty Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11293 Misty Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11293 Misty Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11293 Misty Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11293 Misty Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Palm Court at Wellington
711 Forest Club Drive
Wellington, FL 33414
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave
Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College