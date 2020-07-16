10725 58th Road S

Amenities

Over 2.5 Acres in Horse Community w/Pond, Canal & Near Shopping, Trailers and trucks welcome, plenty of parking space, no community restrictions. Turn key fully furnished single family home with fire pit in a beautiful quiet community. Tastefully decorated spacious 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, formal living room, dining room, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiles throughout the living space. Beautiful species backyard for the guests to enjoy, relax by the fire pit over looking the pound. Shopping, restaurants, Polo Club, Equestrian Center within minutes, property available for seasonal rental January 27 - May 31. 2020 All the utilities, cable, lawn service are included in rent.