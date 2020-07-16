All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 10725 58th Road S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
10725 58th Road S
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

10725 58th Road S

10725 58th Road South · (561) 713-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10725 58th Road South, Palm Beach County, FL 33449

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Over 2.5 Acres in Horse Community w/Pond, Canal & Near Shopping, Trailers and trucks welcome, plenty of parking space, no community restrictions. Turn key fully furnished single family home with fire pit in a beautiful quiet community. Tastefully decorated spacious 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, formal living room, dining room, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiles throughout the living space. Beautiful species backyard for the guests to enjoy, relax by the fire pit over looking the pound. Shopping, restaurants, Polo Club, Equestrian Center within minutes, property available for seasonal rental January 27 - May 31. 2020 All the utilities, cable, lawn service are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10725 58th Road S have any available units?
10725 58th Road S has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10725 58th Road S have?
Some of 10725 58th Road S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10725 58th Road S currently offering any rent specials?
10725 58th Road S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10725 58th Road S pet-friendly?
No, 10725 58th Road S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 10725 58th Road S offer parking?
Yes, 10725 58th Road S offers parking.
Does 10725 58th Road S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10725 58th Road S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10725 58th Road S have a pool?
No, 10725 58th Road S does not have a pool.
Does 10725 58th Road S have accessible units?
No, 10725 58th Road S does not have accessible units.
Does 10725 58th Road S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10725 58th Road S has units with dishwashers.
Does 10725 58th Road S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10725 58th Road S does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10725 58th Road S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Palmetto Promenade
333 E Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari
Lake Worth, FL 33463
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South
Boca Raton, FL 33432

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity