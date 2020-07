Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath 2-story home is located in beautiful Reunion and is close to world-class attractions such as Walt Disney World only 6 miles away, 12 miles from Universal Studios, and 30 miles from Orlando International Airport. This home is close to everything, yet nestled among the quiet and prestigious atmosphere of an upscale community such as Reunion. Nearby schools include Reedy Creek Elementary School, Horizon Middle School, and Celebration High School.