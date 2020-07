Amenities

pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pool

Cute 1/1 - This small one bedroom home is located in the Shelter Cove Subdivision. A gated community. Situated on the lake along with a community pool to enjoy. This home is furnished but does not provide a TV. Pets are not permitted. There is only space to park one car. If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this home, give me a call.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4886684)