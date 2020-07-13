All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE

4731 Clock Tower Drive · (407) 340-0537
Location

4731 Clock Tower Drive, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,499

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2317 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
This Beautiful Penthouse is being rented fully furnished with all utilities included including internet and wifi ! Rental amount is for one months upto 6 months. Longer stays qualify for a discount rate
You will fall in love with this Condo nicely furnished with upgraded kitchen appliances and washer and Dryer inside the condo .
Home features Two master Bedrooms with private bathrooms. Condo Features porcelain tile throughout the entire unit . NO CARPET!
Penthouse has Two furnished balcony areas, Dining area and separate mini bar with fridge. Unit is on the 4th floor . Building has an elevator .
Free access for tenants of use of amenities such as Clubhouse Fitness center, Community pool and lazy river , sand volley ball and more . Community also has a tiki bar area and canoe rentals and more . Sorry all amenities are closed currently due to Covid19 but will reopen as soon as its safe to do so . NO Smoking , No pets will be on lease agreement . Contact us for more details .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE have any available units?
4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE have?
Some of 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
