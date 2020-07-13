4731 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE

Amenities
This Beautiful Penthouse is being rented fully furnished with all utilities included including internet and wifi ! Rental amount is for one months upto 6 months. Longer stays qualify for a discount rate
You will fall in love with this Condo nicely furnished with upgraded kitchen appliances and washer and Dryer inside the condo .
Home features Two master Bedrooms with private bathrooms. Condo Features porcelain tile throughout the entire unit . NO CARPET!
Penthouse has Two furnished balcony areas, Dining area and separate mini bar with fridge. Unit is on the 4th floor . Building has an elevator .
Free access for tenants of use of amenities such as Clubhouse Fitness center, Community pool and lazy river , sand volley ball and more . Community also has a tiki bar area and canoe rentals and more . Sorry all amenities are closed currently due to Covid19 but will reopen as soon as its safe to do so . NO Smoking , No pets will be on lease agreement . Contact us for more details .