4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W
4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W

4601 Yellowgold Rd E · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Yellowgold Rd E, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Half of Junes rent will be free move in on June 15 for free. Rent includes cable and Internet!! Beautiful, two story, four bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhome with two master suites. Great corner unit and oversized windows allows for plenty of natural light. There are higher end ceiling fans and lighting in all rooms, upgraded brushed nickel faucets and granite in kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances. Oversized jetted tub in master bath. Washing machine and dryer located on first floor. The community is guard gated 24 hours a day. Clubhouse includes arcade games, pool table, gym, ping pong and a flat screen tv. The community also includes a beautiful Olympic size pool ,huge hot tub overlooking a lake, tiki bar, paddleboats, sand volleyball, tennis courts, basketball courts, car wash, waterpark area and playground. This great townhouse won't last call for your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W have any available units?
4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W have?
Some of 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W currently offering any rent specials?
4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W pet-friendly?
No, 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W offer parking?
No, 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W does not offer parking.
Does 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W have a pool?
Yes, 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W has a pool.
Does 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W have accessible units?
No, 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W has units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W does not have units with air conditioning.
