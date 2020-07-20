4601 YELLOWGOLD ROAD W

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool pool table hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

Half of Junes rent will be free move in on June 15 for free. Rent includes cable and Internet!! Beautiful, two story, four bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhome with two master suites. Great corner unit and oversized windows allows for plenty of natural light. There are higher end ceiling fans and lighting in all rooms, upgraded brushed nickel faucets and granite in kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances. Oversized jetted tub in master bath. Washing machine and dryer located on first floor. The community is guard gated 24 hours a day. Clubhouse includes arcade games, pool table, gym, ping pong and a flat screen tv. The community also includes a beautiful Olympic size pool ,huge hot tub overlooking a lake, tiki bar, paddleboats, sand volleyball, tennis courts, basketball courts, car wash, waterpark area and playground. This great townhouse won't last call for your private showing today.