3932 PORT SEA PLACE

Peace of mind is yours within the 24/7 manned secure gated community of Isles of Bellalago. Great one floor plan home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Volume ceilings, foyer, recess lighting, arch doorways and an abundance of natural light are only some of the features of this lovely home. The kitchen comes with all the appliances, ample breakfast bar and opens the family room. Perfect for entertaining family and friends!! Spacious master suite with sitting area, master bathroom boasting double sink vanity, Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Grill out by large covered Lanai located on the back side of the house. Additional features of this home include a 2-car garage, inside utility room and plenty of storage. Enjoy resort-style amenities. Make a splash in one of the pools, or get your workout in the fitness center. Lots of amenities from basketball court, tennis court or just take a family bike ride. Boat ramp access into Lake Toho and so much more.