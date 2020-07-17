All apartments in Osceola County
3932 PORT SEA PLACE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:42 AM

3932 PORT SEA PLACE

3932 Port Sea Place · (407) 846-8846
Location

3932 Port Sea Place, Osceola County, FL 34746
Isles of Bellalago

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1813 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Peace of mind is yours within the 24/7 manned secure gated community of Isles of Bellalago. Great one floor plan home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Volume ceilings, foyer, recess lighting, arch doorways and an abundance of natural light are only some of the features of this lovely home. The kitchen comes with all the appliances, ample breakfast bar and opens the family room. Perfect for entertaining family and friends!! Spacious master suite with sitting area, master bathroom boasting double sink vanity, Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Grill out by large covered Lanai located on the back side of the house. Additional features of this home include a 2-car garage, inside utility room and plenty of storage. Enjoy resort-style amenities. Make a splash in one of the pools, or get your workout in the fitness center. Lots of amenities from basketball court, tennis court or just take a family bike ride. Boat ramp access into Lake Toho and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 PORT SEA PLACE have any available units?
3932 PORT SEA PLACE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3932 PORT SEA PLACE have?
Some of 3932 PORT SEA PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 PORT SEA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3932 PORT SEA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 PORT SEA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3932 PORT SEA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 3932 PORT SEA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3932 PORT SEA PLACE offers parking.
Does 3932 PORT SEA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 PORT SEA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 PORT SEA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3932 PORT SEA PLACE has a pool.
Does 3932 PORT SEA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3932 PORT SEA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 PORT SEA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3932 PORT SEA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3932 PORT SEA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3932 PORT SEA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
