Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

341 Pendant Court

341 Pendant Court · (407) 772-5555
Location

341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL 34747

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 341 Pendant Court · Avail. now

$3,795

8 Bed · 7 Bath · 3412 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee. The home features an open floor plan with plank floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen, dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen island with bar for seating, closet pantry and stainless steel appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice and water, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The ample windows in the living areas provide plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel. Through the sliding glass doors in the living room, you will find the patio and pool area complete with covered patio and fenced backyard. On the second floor, you will find the master bedrooms and guest bedrooms, guest baths, the bonus room/den, and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. Upon entering the upstairs area, you will find the game room/bonus room- a perfect spot to hangout with friends and family. The main master bedroom suite has a very private feel with the en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The guest bedrooms are each well-sized with reach-in closets and most feature en-suite baths as well. An over-sized two-car garage with automatic door opener, open patio overlooking the pool and hot tub area, pool and lawn maintenance included, high efficiency A/C system and hot water heater, and the included high-end washer and dryer round out this beautifully furnished home. The Reunion West community has incredible amenities such as, the many community pools, a water park and lazy river, fitness centers, golf courses, playgrounds, a spa, and many restaurants to chose from. With easy access to the Disney Parks, Universal, the ESPN Sports Complex., Sea World, Celebration Golf Club, major roadways such as I4, 429, 417, Champions Gate, Celebration, Hunters Creek, SR 441, the Orlando International airport, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555..

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5762317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Pendant Court have any available units?
341 Pendant Court has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 341 Pendant Court have?
Some of 341 Pendant Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Pendant Court currently offering any rent specials?
341 Pendant Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Pendant Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 341 Pendant Court is pet friendly.
Does 341 Pendant Court offer parking?
Yes, 341 Pendant Court offers parking.
Does 341 Pendant Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Pendant Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Pendant Court have a pool?
Yes, 341 Pendant Court has a pool.
Does 341 Pendant Court have accessible units?
No, 341 Pendant Court does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Pendant Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 Pendant Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Pendant Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 341 Pendant Court has units with air conditioning.
