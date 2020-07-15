341 Pendant Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee. The home features an open floor plan with plank floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen, dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen island with bar for seating, closet pantry and stainless steel appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice and water, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The ample windows in the living areas provide plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel. Through the sliding glass doors in the living room, you will find the patio and pool area complete with covered patio and fenced backyard. On the second floor, you will find the master bedrooms and guest bedrooms, guest baths, the bonus room/den, and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. Upon entering the upstairs area, you will find the game room/bonus room- a perfect spot to hangout with friends and family. The main master bedroom suite has a very private feel with the en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The guest bedrooms are each well-sized with reach-in closets and most feature en-suite baths as well. An over-sized two-car garage with automatic door opener, open patio overlooking the pool and hot tub area, pool and lawn maintenance included, high efficiency A/C system and hot water heater, and the included high-end washer and dryer round out this beautifully furnished home. The Reunion West community has incredible amenities such as, the many community pools, a water park and lazy river, fitness centers, golf courses, playgrounds, a spa, and many restaurants to chose from. With easy access to the Disney Parks, Universal, the ESPN Sports Complex., Sea World, Celebration Golf Club, major roadways such as I4, 429, 417, Champions Gate, Celebration, Hunters Creek, SR 441, the Orlando International airport, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!



