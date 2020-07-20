3231 Agostino Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 2840 Square feet Marsala model, brand new house located at the exclusive gated community of Bellalago, traditional waterfront living in Kissimmee, Florida on more than a mile of shoreline along Lake Tohopekaliga. Spacious high celling, one story home featuring 4 bedrooms with study room, 3 baths with three car garage. The master suite with three additional bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The shared bathroom features convenient double sinks. The free flow design of the kitchen overlooks the dining room and falls into the great room making this an extremely functional space. Tile is in full house. French door refrigerator and granite countertops in the kitchen. Brand new washer and dryer. Community features pools, club house, tennis courts and basket ball courts, access to Lake Toho for your own boat and so on.