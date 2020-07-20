All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3231 Agostino Terrace

3231 Agostino Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Agostino Ter, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2840 Square feet Marsala model, brand new house located at the exclusive gated community of Bellalago, traditional waterfront living in Kissimmee, Florida on more than a mile of shoreline along Lake Tohopekaliga. Spacious high celling, one story home featuring 4 bedrooms with study room, 3 baths with three car garage. The master suite with three additional bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The shared bathroom features convenient double sinks. The free flow design of the kitchen overlooks the dining room and falls into the great room making this an extremely functional space. Tile is in full house. French door refrigerator and granite countertops in the kitchen. Brand new washer and dryer. Community features pools, club house, tennis courts and basket ball courts, access to Lake Toho for your own boat and so on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 Agostino Terrace have any available units?
3231 Agostino Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 3231 Agostino Terrace have?
Some of 3231 Agostino Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 Agostino Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3231 Agostino Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 Agostino Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3231 Agostino Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 3231 Agostino Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3231 Agostino Terrace offers parking.
Does 3231 Agostino Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3231 Agostino Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 Agostino Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 3231 Agostino Terrace has a pool.
Does 3231 Agostino Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3231 Agostino Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 Agostino Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 Agostino Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 Agostino Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3231 Agostino Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
