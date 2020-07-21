Amenities

3013 Villa Preciosa Ln Available 08/26/19 Gated Villa Sol Community - 6 Bed 4 Bath 3,000+ sqft - Lots of Upgrades - Near Lake Nona - Upgraded 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home in the gated community of Villa Sol. This spacious home offers over 3,000 sqft of living space and includes a first floor guest suite, formal living and dining areas, master suite with attached nursery or office and loft area. Upgrades include ceramic tile on first floor, Corian countertops, brand new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, hardwood and laminate wood flooring upstairs and fresh paint.



Villa Sol is located off Simpson Rd, only 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport and Lake Nonas Medical City. Convenient location at a great price!



This property is being offered exclusively by Joey Guest, Realtor & Property Manager and Fusilier Management Group.



Proof of a renters insurance policy required to rent this property. No Smoking Allowed.



For more information or to schedule a private showing please CALL 407-412-4111 and PRESS 1 to speak with a Leasing Professional.



