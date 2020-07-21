All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:14 AM

3013 Villa Preciosa Ln

3013 Villa Preciosa Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Villa Preciosa Ln, Osceola County, FL 34744
Villa Sol Vlilage

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
guest suite
tennis court
3013 Villa Preciosa Ln Available 08/26/19 Gated Villa Sol Community - 6 Bed 4 Bath 3,000+ sqft - Lots of Upgrades - Near Lake Nona - Upgraded 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home in the gated community of Villa Sol. This spacious home offers over 3,000 sqft of living space and includes a first floor guest suite, formal living and dining areas, master suite with attached nursery or office and loft area. Upgrades include ceramic tile on first floor, Corian countertops, brand new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, hardwood and laminate wood flooring upstairs and fresh paint.

Villa Sol is located off Simpson Rd, only 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport and Lake Nonas Medical City. Convenient location at a great price!

This property is being offered exclusively by Joey Guest, Realtor & Property Manager and Fusilier Management Group.

Proof of a renters insurance policy required to rent this property. No Smoking Allowed.

For more information or to schedule a private showing please CALL 407-412-4111 and PRESS 1 to speak with a Leasing Professional.

View more Orlando area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

(RLNE2625582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln have any available units?
3013 Villa Preciosa Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln have?
Some of 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Villa Preciosa Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln offer parking?
No, 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln has a pool.
Does 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln have accessible units?
No, 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Villa Preciosa Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
