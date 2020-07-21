2932 SENTENCE ST.,

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Move-in ready brand New Smart HOME WITH FREE cable, internet, and phone!!! Two-story four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms townhome. The large kitchen overlooks the great room and connects to the dining room. Upstairs has all the bedrooms including a large master suite with large closet. This beautiful home is located in Lennar's newest Master Planned Community, Storey Lake, where Central Florida's major attractions are just minutes away. Walt Disney World is located just 5 miles West, Lake Buena Vista and Disney Springs are just 3 miles North, the Loop is just 2.5 miles East and the Orlando International Airport is just 15 miles away. Many luxury features like quartz countertops, 42" cabinets, -slate appliances, window blinds, brick pavers and more. The fun never stops, amenities include resort-style community pool, fitness center, dog park, playground with slides.