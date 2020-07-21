All apartments in Osceola County
2932 SENTENCE ST.,
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:05 PM

2932 SENTENCE ST.,

2932 Sentence St · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Sentence St, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Move-in ready brand New Smart HOME WITH FREE cable, internet, and phone!!! Two-story four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms townhome. The large kitchen overlooks the great room and connects to the dining room. Upstairs has all the bedrooms including a large master suite with large closet. This beautiful home is located in Lennar's newest Master Planned Community, Storey Lake, where Central Florida's major attractions are just minutes away. Walt Disney World is located just 5 miles West, Lake Buena Vista and Disney Springs are just 3 miles North, the Loop is just 2.5 miles East and the Orlando International Airport is just 15 miles away. Many luxury features like quartz countertops, 42" cabinets, -slate appliances, window blinds, brick pavers and more. The fun never stops, amenities include resort-style community pool, fitness center, dog park, playground with slides.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 SENTENCE ST., have any available units?
2932 SENTENCE ST., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 2932 SENTENCE ST., have?
Some of 2932 SENTENCE ST.,'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 SENTENCE ST., currently offering any rent specials?
2932 SENTENCE ST., is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 SENTENCE ST., pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 SENTENCE ST., is pet friendly.
Does 2932 SENTENCE ST., offer parking?
No, 2932 SENTENCE ST., does not offer parking.
Does 2932 SENTENCE ST., have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2932 SENTENCE ST., offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 SENTENCE ST., have a pool?
Yes, 2932 SENTENCE ST., has a pool.
Does 2932 SENTENCE ST., have accessible units?
No, 2932 SENTENCE ST., does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 SENTENCE ST., have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2932 SENTENCE ST., has units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 SENTENCE ST., have units with air conditioning?
No, 2932 SENTENCE ST., does not have units with air conditioning.
