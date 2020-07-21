2928 SENTENCE STREET

Amenities

Amazon smart home, available on July 1. The large kitchen overlooks the spacious family room. Upstairs has all the bedrooms including a large master suite with walk-in closet. This beautiful home is located in Lennar's newest Master Planned Community, Storey Lake, where Central Florida's major attractions are just minutes away. Walt Disney World is located just 5 miles West, Lake Buena Vista and Disney Springs are just 3 miles North, the Loop is just 2.5 miles East and the Orlando International Airport is just 15 miles away. Many luxury features like quartz countertops, 42" cabinets, slate appliances, window blinds, brick pavers and more are all part of Lennar's Everything's Included Package. HOA provides the following: cable, internet, and phone!