Osceola County, FL
2928 SENTENCE STREET
2928 SENTENCE STREET

2928 Sentence St · No Longer Available
2928 Sentence St, Osceola County, FL 34746

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
internet access
range
internet access
Amazon smart home, available on July 1. The large kitchen overlooks the spacious family room. Upstairs has all the bedrooms including a large master suite with walk-in closet. This beautiful home is located in Lennar's newest Master Planned Community, Storey Lake, where Central Florida's major attractions are just minutes away. Walt Disney World is located just 5 miles West, Lake Buena Vista and Disney Springs are just 3 miles North, the Loop is just 2.5 miles East and the Orlando International Airport is just 15 miles away. Many luxury features like quartz countertops, 42" cabinets, slate appliances, window blinds, brick pavers and more are all part of Lennar's Everything's Included Package. HOA provides the following: cable, internet, and phone!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 2928 SENTENCE STREET have any available units?
2928 SENTENCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 2928 SENTENCE STREET have?
Some of 2928 SENTENCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 SENTENCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2928 SENTENCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 SENTENCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2928 SENTENCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2928 SENTENCE STREET offer parking?
No, 2928 SENTENCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2928 SENTENCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2928 SENTENCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 SENTENCE STREET have a pool?
No, 2928 SENTENCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2928 SENTENCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2928 SENTENCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 SENTENCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 SENTENCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 SENTENCE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2928 SENTENCE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
