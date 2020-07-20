2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated gym pool

Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub

This rental is available for August 1st. A Fully Furnished ground floor 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo for rent in the beautiful Sumerset community, Well maintained end unit with Updated Kitchen. Rent include water Somerset Community features a community pool, spa, fitness, playground and so much more. Located convenient to downtown Kissimmee, the tourist district of US 192. Great Location just minutes to all theme parks, shopping Wal-mart, Sam's club & outlets, restaurants.

