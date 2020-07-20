All apartments in Osceola County
Find more places like 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:08 PM

2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27

2751 N Poinciana Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2751 N Poinciana Blvd, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
This rental is available for August 1st. A Fully Furnished ground floor 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo for rent in the beautiful Sumerset community, Well maintained end unit with Updated Kitchen. Rent include water Somerset Community features a community pool, spa, fitness, playground and so much more. Located convenient to downtown Kissimmee, the tourist district of US 192. Great Location just minutes to all theme parks, shopping Wal-mart, Sam's club & outlets, restaurants.
For Rent Fully Furnished ground floor 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath , Well maintained end unit with Updated Kitchen , Great Location just minutes to all theme parks, shopping wal-mart, sam's club & outlets , restaurants. Rent include water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 have any available units?
2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 have?
Some of 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 currently offering any rent specials?
2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 pet-friendly?
No, 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 offer parking?
Yes, 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 offers parking.
Does 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 have a pool?
Yes, 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 has a pool.
Does 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 have accessible units?
No, 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 does not have accessible units.
Does 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2751 N POINCIANA BLVD, #27 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Aspect
3101 Segreto Ln
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir
Osceola County, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSouthchase, FLMeadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCelebration, FL
Lake Wales, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FLSt. Cloud, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLAvon Park, FLHorizon West, FLWilliamsburg, FLCocoa, FLCocoa West, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College