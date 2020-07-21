All apartments in Osceola County
Osceola County, FL
2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE
2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE

2689 Patrician Circle · No Longer Available
2689 Patrician Circle, Osceola County, FL 34746
Brighton Lakes

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
parking
garage
Beautiful freshly remodeled home, this spacious home offers lovely landscaping and stunning curb appeal. The impressive interior features gleaming tile floors, upgraded fixtures, arched doorways, high ceilings, breakfast bar, and recessed lighting. The carpeted bedrooms boast great windows and nice sized closets. There is also an expansive backyard with a covered patio! Apply for this home today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE have any available units?
2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE have?
Some of 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
