2689 PATRICIAN CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful freshly remodeled home, this spacious home offers lovely landscaping and stunning curb appeal. The impressive interior features gleaming tile floors, upgraded fixtures, arched doorways, high ceilings, breakfast bar, and recessed lighting. The carpeted bedrooms boast great windows and nice sized closets. There is also an expansive backyard with a covered patio! Apply for this home today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.