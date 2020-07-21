All apartments in Osceola County
Osceola County, FL
2668 Trafalgar Blvd
2668 Trafalgar Blvd

2668 Trafalgar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2668 Trafalgar Boulevard, Osceola County, FL 34758

Amenities

Be the first person to call this HOME! Brand New 4 bedroom three bath home offers TWO Master Suites, one downstairs and the other upstairs, formal living and dining area, Large open eat in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliance, granite counter tops with an island, Downstairs mater with large walk in closet, master bath with his and her sinks, stand up shower with separate tub, upstairs loft, additional two guest bedrooms with a jack and Jill bath, laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, and two car garage. This amazing resort style community and it has so much to offer, community pool and spa, fitness center, movie theater, game room with billiards and arcade games, a man-made sand beach with a volleyball court , basketball, mini golf and much more!!

Available NOW!

Easy Approval Corporate Housing
Short Long Term Homes Available

Contact Shaun
Innovative Corporate Housing
407-436-7725

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2668 Trafalgar Blvd have any available units?
2668 Trafalgar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 2668 Trafalgar Blvd have?
Some of 2668 Trafalgar Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2668 Trafalgar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2668 Trafalgar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2668 Trafalgar Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2668 Trafalgar Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2668 Trafalgar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2668 Trafalgar Blvd offers parking.
Does 2668 Trafalgar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2668 Trafalgar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2668 Trafalgar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2668 Trafalgar Blvd has a pool.
Does 2668 Trafalgar Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2668 Trafalgar Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2668 Trafalgar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2668 Trafalgar Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2668 Trafalgar Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2668 Trafalgar Blvd has units with air conditioning.
